Here's How Hillary Clinton Restricts The Press

Hillary Clinton’s contract for a 2013 speech at the University of Buffalo — for which she was paid $US275,000 — came with a number of limits on press access.

A copy of the contract was released by the school Wednesday. Among other restrictions, the contract required no press presence at the event reception and no opportunities for members of the media to hear from Clinton apart from her speech and a moderated question-and-answer segment immediately afterward.

“The reception prior to the speech will be closed to the news-media,” the contract said. “The Sponsor will work with Agency to coordinate the organisation and setup for the news-media during the speech and moderated Q&A portion of the event. There will be no other media opportunities or availabilities (i.e., press conferences, statements, etc.).”

Furthermore, the university was required to seek approval from Clinton’s speaking agency before inviting any members of the media as guests.

“Should the sponsor seek to invite any members of the media as guests, the Sponsor shall provide the Agency with such guests’ affiliation with the Sponsor and receive the Agency’s agreement in advance of such invitations,” the contract continued.

Clinton’s contract also prohibited any recording of her comments whatsoever.

“It is understood and agreed that recording the Speaker’s remarks for any purpose, including by the Sponsor is not permitted. The lecture may not be broadcast, webcast, simulcast or otherwise reproduced. If necessary, the Sponsor may … project Speaker’s image on screens placed within the event room, with the understanding that the Speaker’s remarks and image are not recorded as a result,” the contract said.

Though Clinton, the Democratic front-runner for president in 2016, has agreed to do numerous interviews with the news media as she promotes her new memoir, “Hard Choices,” her team has strictly regulated the press access at her events. Indeed, Clinton told Business Insider she had a “deal” to avoid press inquiries when we tried to ask her a question after a speech last month.

“I’m not answering questions. That was the deal that I made, I’m sorry,” Clinton said at the time.

A Clinton spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the press restrictions outlined in her University of Buffalo contract were typical for her other speaking events.

View the full contract, via Capital New York, below.

