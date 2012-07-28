Here's How Google Ranks Its Top Engineers

Photo: Flickr / schrierc

Here’s a look at how Google ranks its engineers according to a post by a former Googler on Quora.At the top of the rankings are Google Fellows, who have distinguished themselves with consistent excellent performance far above the rank-and-file of Google — which is saying a lot, because Google employs some of the best engineers on the planet.



Here’s the full ranking, from bottom to top:

Software Engineer

Senior Software Engineer

Staff Engineer

Senior Staff Engineer

Principal Engineer

Distinguished Engineer

Google Fellow

