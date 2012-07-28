Here's How Google Ranks Its Top Engineers

Photo: Flickr / schrierc
Here’s a look at how Google ranks its engineers according to a post by a former Googler on Quora.At the top of the rankings are Google Fellows, who have distinguished themselves with consistent excellent performance far above the rank-and-file of Google — which is saying a lot, because Google employs some of the best engineers on the planet.
Here’s the full ranking, from bottom to top:
- Software Engineer
- Senior Software Engineer
- Staff Engineer
- Senior Staff Engineer
- Principal Engineer
- Distinguished Engineer
- Google Fellow
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.