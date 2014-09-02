Here's How Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie Judges Startup Pitches

Startup founders should always be pitching their vision.

Speaking in the “People who have done stuff” section of Sydstart today in Sydney, Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie is one tech personality who has given his fair share of pitches and since listing his company on the ASX last year now hears a long succession of them.

He has heard so many that he’s put together a matrix to judge the quality and the potential of the pitches he hears.

Barrie looks at three categories: Problem, solution and team and then ranks them as low, medium and high for the three before subtracting demerit points to come up with a score.

Here’s how Barrie judges pitches.

