Here's How Facebook's Programmatic Buying Technology FBX Works

Facebook Exchange (FBX), the first-ever social media real-time bidding exchange, allows Facebook to marry its targeting capabilities and incredible reach with first-party and third-party data on what users are looking at on the Web. Ultimately, Facebook gets in on the dollars from the fast-rising retargeted display ads category, while advertisers get a better ability to reach customers who’ve shown an interest in their products and services.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we explore how advertisers purchase ads through FBX and why the Exchange offers such a unique opportunity to marketers. The report also puts FBX in context in terms of its size and performance so far. We deconstruct how the Exchange really works, which players are partners, and where they each fit in the ad-buying chain. We also include three case studies outlining how FBX advertising has performed so far.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here are some of the key details surrounding FBX:

In full, the report:

For full access to BI Intelligence’s charts, data, and analysis on all things tech, sign up for a free trial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.