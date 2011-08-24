Here's How Facebook's New Sharing And Privacy Features Work

Facebook is making a bunch of changes to give users more control over what they share, what other people share about them, and where all this information appears. Facebook is also changing how location information is used—users will be able to add location info to any post they make, even after they make it, instead of having to “check in” using a mobile device
Here’s an overview of what’s changing.
Privacy controls will appear next to every single post you make—you won't have to go to the Settings menu.
The three settings will include 'Public' (renamed from 'Everyone' to reflect that anybody on the Internet--not just your Facebook contacts--can see it), 'Friends,' and 'Custom.' Eventually, your Facebook Groups will be added--for instance, maybe you created a group for your Family, or High School Buddies.
Once you switch this setting, every post you make will go to the same group of people until you switch it back. So you don't have to check it every time.
Before, you had to dig down a few menus to see how your public profile looked.
You'll also be able to see privacy settings for every post you've made in the past, and change them if you want.
The little icon here means you're sharing this photo with your friends.
Before, they could just tag you and information about the tag would appear on your news feed.
If you reject it, you can remove the tag, send a message to the user asking them to take the photo down, or block the tagger entirely.
So you know exactly which photos of you have been shared on your profile.
In this picture, for example, you could add tags to anybody you know--even if you're not Facebook friends with them.
You'll also be able to make posts like 'I had a horrible coffee at Cafe Bleck today' and tag 'Cafe Bleck' without having to 'Like' that brand page first.
Before, you could only add location to posts by checking in using the mobile version of Facebook from your phone.
The current mobile Places feature only offers you a list based on your current location (which it gets from the GPS system on your phone).
