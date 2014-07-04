How Facebook's Acquisition Of LiveRail Fits Into The Video Ad Ecosystem

Facebook has just acquired LiveRail, a leading online video advertising platform, and the move is indicative of just how important video and video ad tech are becoming to publisher’s revenue streams.

LiveRail was the top U.S. video ad property in March 2014 by number of ads served (see BI Intelligence chart right), at nearly 3.9 billion, according to comScore. LiveRail, which connects publishers and advertisers, has customers including PBS and Sony Pictures.

Online video ads are one of the fastest-growing ad mediums, far outpacing growth in spending on television and other digital formats, so it makes sense that Facebook would be going after one of the biggest video ad properties out there. Online video ad viewing exploded in 2013. Over 35 billion video ads were viewed in the U.S. in December.

In a new report from BI Intelligence we explore the key drivers of the skyrocketing growth of video ads, examine the cost and performance of the emerging digital ad format, and look at the major players that are shaping the industry.

