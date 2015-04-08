Here's how Facebook thinks Australians use their mobiles

Photo: Atsushi Tomura/ Getty

On average Australians spend a whopping 1.7 hours a day checking Facebook.

The social networking company estimates that one in every three minutes on a mobile phone is spent on a Facebook property – whether it be Facebook, messenger, WhatsApp or Instagram for example.

The company recently did a survey of how its Australian users interact with the site, some of the results can be found here.

But on a side note, it also commissioned a Nielsen study to look at how Australians are using their mobile phones.

It found the majority of Australians use their phones to research information while they’re out, closely followed by completing mobile banking, to take photos and finally make purchases.

Here’s the chart.

Source: Nielsen/ Facebook Australia.

