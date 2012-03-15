Here's How Expensive It Is To Employ Public Sector Workers

Photo: gsbrown99

Public sector salaries has long been ahead of the private sector.But what is the total price of a public sector employee?



At least since 2004, state and local employees have cost 46% more to employ than their private sector peers on average.

In Q4 2011, it cost $28.57 to pay a private sector worker salary, wages and benefits.

A public sector worker? $40.90.

According to data released today by the Bureau of labour Statistics, the greatest difference is between government versus private benefits. Total benefits, including retirement, social security and medicare costs $14.16, while in the private sector benefits cost $8.43.

Retirement alone costs 234% more for public workers.

It’s not exactly apples and oranges, since the private sector data includes the cost of employing food service ($11.18), hospitality ($12.14) and retail ($17.48) workers.

Still, nice work if you can afford it.

Oh wait…

