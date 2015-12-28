Here's how everyone is reacting to Jarryd Hayne's amazing comeback to NFL

Photo: Brian Bahr/ Getty.

Jarryd Hayne has found the perfect way to cap off a busy year of NFL.

The former Parramatta Eels player has made an incredible comeback to the 53 man squad for the San Francisco 49ers as running back in the game against the Detroit Lions on Monday.

The NRL-turned-NFL star finished with 47-yards for the game and 9 carries for 27 yards as well as five receptions in the fourth quarter for 20 yards.

It was seen by many as one of the biggest highlights since his NFL debut earlier this year with commentator Thom Brennaman describing Hayne as “the best player in Australian rugby”.

“They are going crazy for this guy,” Brennaman said during a broadcast on 7mate.

“He is truly a national hero, a legendary figure.

“In Australia they are going crazy over the amount of game time he has seen today. If anyone knows any Australian’s that’s what they’ll be talking about.”

Although the 49ers lost to the Detroit Lions 32-17, the newly promoted Hayne said that the game was a testament that he was “capable of playing at this level”.

“Confidence in my own ability is something I have a lot of, and to be able to go out there and perform the way I did today, it shows.”

"I got a lot of work, and for me to get that experience, it's invaluable. I'll remain focused." –@JarrydHayne on his 1st NFL game since Oct. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 27, 2015

Hayne was put in a tough spot earlier this year after being placed in the practice squad for almost two months after being waived from the San Francisco 49ers roster.

In the meantime, here’s a look at the reaction following Hayne’s comeback.

Happy for @JarrydHayne , showing what ?? about and digging his heels in and being patient to get another crack at @49ers #HaynePlane — Peter Spathis (@pspathis1) December 27, 2015

@JarrydHayne mate you played amazing! Congrats on getting a start, don't worry the touchdown will come soon!! #HaynePlane — Bailey Glanville (@bglanny50) December 28, 2015

@JarrydHayne you are a weapon! Keep it up #hayneplane — Rhys Power (@rhysypea123) December 28, 2015

Love me some #HaynePlane !! The guy is a player! Why did we have to wait so long? Did you see the block? #humbaby #49ers — Spud Web Kam (@Wiffmeister) December 27, 2015

