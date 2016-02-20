New Zealand's Brendon McCullum just hit the world's fastest test century in his final match

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND – FEBRUARY 20: Brendon McCullum of New Zealand celebrates after reaching his century and breaking the world record for the fastest test century during day one of the Test match between New Zealand and Australia at Hagley Oval on February 20, 2016 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

New Zealand cricket star Brendon McCullum has set a new record for the world’s fastest century with just 54 balls.

McCullum was playing for his final match for the Black Caps on day one of the second Test between Australia and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The previous record for the fastest century in Test cricket is 56 balls, shared by former West Indian cricketer Viv Richards and Pakistani cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq.

He received a standing ovation for his performance. Here’s a look at how it played out:

The Black Caps captain was later dismissed for 145 runs from 79 balls.

This was McCullum’s 101st and last Test for New Zealand after announcing in December last year that he was retiring from international cricket.

Here’s a look at some of the responses below:

