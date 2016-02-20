New Zealand's Brendon McCullum just hit the world's fastest test century in his final match

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND – FEBRUARY 20: Brendon McCullum of New Zealand celebrates after reaching his century and breaking the world record for the fastest test century during day one of the Test match between New Zealand and Australia at Hagley Oval on February 20, 2016 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

New Zealand cricket star Brendon McCullum has set a new record for the world’s fastest century with just 54 balls.

McCullum was playing for his final match for the Black Caps on day one of the second Test between Australia and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The previous record for the fastest century in Test cricket is 56 balls, shared by former West Indian cricketer Viv Richards and Pakistani cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq.

He received a standing ovation for his performance. Here’s a look at how it played out:

The Black Caps captain was later dismissed for 145 runs from 79 balls.

This was McCullum’s 101st and last Test for New Zealand after announcing in December last year that he was retiring from international cricket.

Here's a look at some of the responses below:

.@BLACKCAPS fans celebrate the moment their hero brought up the fastest Test ton EVER! #NZvAUS #BrilliantBazhttps://t.co/Q7Q53X1N0a — Cricket Video (@CricketVideo) February 20, 2016

A day to remember so far. McCullum entered at 32/3 & we are now 184 for 4 after his world record 54 ball century. Anderson 37. #NZvAUS ^WN — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 20, 2016

Congrats Brendon McCullum on a blasting innings in your final Match.You entertained a lot in your career. #ThankYouBazz #NZvAUS — Sunil Gavaskar (@SMGavaskar) February 20, 2016

Some players go out with a last flicker of the flame. Brendon McCullum is setting off fireworks like it's New Year's Eve at Sydney! #AUSvNZ — Alt Cricket (@AltCricket) February 19, 2016

Hitting fastest century is itself a feat and hitting it when you know it's ur last match! Incredible! Kudos Brendon McCullum! #NzvsAus — Nipun Singhal (@nipunsinghal21) February 20, 2016

Final test and fastest 100 in test history….what a script…..Brendon McCullum take a bow! @BLACKCAPS @GujaratLions — Rajit (@rajitdivetia) February 20, 2016

Brendon McCullum should reconsider his retirement decision, at least till T20 world cup. Brilliant batting by him today #NzvsAus — Abhinav (@abhinav_malladi) February 20, 2016

Well done Brendon McCullum, creating history on your last match. Cricket will be missing one of the best to ever play the game. — Masudul Hossain (@masudul_hossain) February 20, 2016

Jesus, what an innings from Brendon McCullum, brilliant career from an excellent captain, player and ambassador for the game — Tom Fothergill (@tomfothergill5) February 20, 2016

