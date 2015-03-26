Here's a quick reminder just how enormous Facebook is

While there’s been a lot of hand-wringing recently about how teens are ditching Facebook, the company still dominates the social media sphere because it’s not just one network.

At Facebook’s developers conference Wednesday afternoon, CEO Mark Zuckerberg put a up slide that serves as the perfect reminder about just how enormous Facebook is:

The social network has 1.4 billion users, Facebook Groups has 700 million users, WhatsApp has 700 million users, Messenger has 600 million users, and Instagram has 300 million users.

There’s definitely a lot of cross-over in those user bases — you can’t use Messenger or Groups without a proper Facebook account — but Instagram and Whatsapp do offer Facebook access to a wide selection of users it might not have otherwise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.