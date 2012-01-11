Here's How Engineers Keep Venice From Sliding Back Into The Muddy Lagoon In Was Built On

Venice may well be my favourite city in Italy, so when I found this video documentary on Venice in English, I could not resist and had to pop it on Italy Chronicles.



The documentary explains how Venice works, and, why it does not. It also shows what is being done to ensure Venice does not slide back into the muddy lagoon from whence it came.

Behind the video is the company responsible for shoring up Venice’s buildings: Insula spa as well as the Venice municipal authority.

In addition to telling you about Venice’s canals and buildings, you will learn something about the history of Italy’s marvellous floating city.

Appropriately enough the video is entitled Venice Backstage.

I suspect I came across this video before, but at that time it was only in Italian. Well, it is now narrated in English which means you, my dear readers, can now enjoy it.

Venice Backstage

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

There’s something wondrous about Venice – it’s an enchanting place, and not having cars adds to the magical atmosphere.

I’ve been to Venice several times, and will return which is but one of the advantages of living in Italy.

There’s lots more information on Venice on the Venice Backstage web site which also includes a fascinating glossary of Venice canal construction terminology.

This post originally appeared at The Italy Chronicles.

