This Chart Shows Which Industries Will Lose Jobs And And Which Industries Will Add Jobs In The Next 10 Years

The Bureau of Labour Statistics is out with a new report today showing how employment will change in different industries.

Not surprisingly, health care and social assistance sector will see the largest increase in employment adding five million jobs between 2012 and 2022. The construction industry will see an equally substantial rise, growing at a rate of 2.6% annually.

On the other side, employment in the agricultural sector is expected to shrink by nearly three per cent a year during that time frame. The federal government will shrink substantially as well.

Check out the entire chart:

