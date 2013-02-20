How Disney Hopes To Get You To See 'Iron Man 3' In 3D

When “Iron Man 3” comes out in theatres this May, you’ll have the option to see it in 3D.



And, you’ll have four ways to watch it in the format.

Marvel revealed four Real D 3D glasses designs that will be available when the movie is released in theatres: War Machine, Iron Man, Iron Patriot, and Tony Stark.

Photo: Marvel

Marvel did the same with “The Avengers” last year, and that film went on to be the highest-grossing of the year earning $1.5 billion worldwide.

“Iron Man 3” comes out May 3 and stars Robert Downey Jr., Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce, and Ben Kingsley.

