Here's How Digital Media Is Changing The Way We Read And Watch The News

The Pew Research centre for the People & the Press just released a comprehensive study about Americans’ news consumption.



The findings aren’t very surprising. In a nutshell: More people are getting their news digitally, which is making up for declines in the traditional news audience. Nevertheless, over the past few years, there hasn’t been a huge decline in people getting their news from traditional sources. Rather, digital platforms are supplementing traditional media, which means Americans are spending more time with the news because there are more ways to get the news. Which seems like a good thing, right?

You can check out the full study over at Pew.

