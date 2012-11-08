Disney Made An Ad Showing How Darth Vader Would Spend A Day At Disneyland

In celebration of Disney’s $4 billion acquisition of the Star Wars franchise, the company is promoting an ad that shows how Darth Vader would spend a day at the happiest place on earth. And it involves lots of teacups and lots of Dumbo (as Storm Troopers wave from below).



Disney actually released the first iteration of this video in June 2011 to market the opening of Star Tours, but a little slicing and dicing easily re-purposed the spot.

Watch the ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

