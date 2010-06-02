Here's How CNN.com Accidentally Published Al Gore's Private Email Address

CNN.com accidentally posted the private email address of newly-separated Al and Tipper Gore earlier today.



Alex Weprin over at WebNewser did a little digging into how the gaffe occurred:

So what happened? CNN.com today posted a story about Al and Tipper Gore’s separation. The story included a link to a PDF of the email the Gores sent to friends. While the email address was blacked out in the PDF, clicking on the black bar opened the user’s preferred email client, revealing the address used to send the note.

As the spokesperson noted, CNN has since changed the article to remove the offending PDF, but it was still online for nearly two hours, likely attracting thousands of clicks.

So did any of you catch a glimpse of the address while it was still live?

UPDATE: This guy did.

via @Zellmo: “CNN didn’t take out the link to Al and Tipper Gore’s email address when posting their separation email. [email protected]”

Here’s a shot of the email in question announcing their separation to friends:

