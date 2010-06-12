Here's How BuzzFeed Works

NYC-based BuzzFeed just raised $8 million and hired a new president to build out its viral trend aggregator.



How does it work? The BuzzFeed team just posted this to their company blog. We thought it was interesting enough to republish.

How BuzzFeed Works

Buzzfeed.com is just one part of the BuzzFeed business. We have a big audacious goal of helping creative people launch and spread their ideas across the web. We have been thinking for years about how media spreads on the web, and our technology provides a unique way to launch, track, and accelerate viral content. We are just at the very beginning of opening up our technology to the world, but we wanted to give you a little more background on how our products work.

BuzzFeed.com is the owned and operated testing ground for all of our technology. The homepage of the site is powered by an algorithm that monitors 120 million uniques of partner audience that include Time, Aol News, TMZ, Life, and many more. When the BuzzFeed algorithm determines a piece of content on one of these sites to be “going viral” it triggers the story and flows it into rotation on a set of reserved units on BuzzFeed.Com

“Going viral” is a proprietary measure, but we can at least say that it takes into account total traffic to a story in relation to the portion of that traffic that comes from sharing platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Stumbleupon, Digg, and any other external sources that. (Traffic driven to a story from a publisher’s home page is not counted as viral because that audience is already on the publisher’s site.) For more background on how to think about viral, you can read this Harvard business review article coauthored by our founder, Jonah Peretti, and our science advisor, Duncan Watts.

The yellow slots on our home page, in addition to some of the thumbnails on the site, are completely driven by the partner pool and the triggering process described above. The partner tab on our site also highlights all of this content, by publisher.

As a side note, the algorithm also monitors all Buzzfeed posts. For example, posts in any user’s feed have a chance of triggering the algorithm, and when you launch content on BuzzFeed, you also have a chance of making the front page.

We even customise thresholds so that content on smaller sites, such as an individual’s feed or a small publisher has a shot of triggering in relation to our large partners like Huffington Post and Collegehumor.

Finally, we inject editorial into this process. Our team of editors monitors all triggering content, post its own content, and experiments with ideas. The team looks at data and uses its unique expertise to help decide what is published into the non-yellow slots on the home page flow.

Each editor has a feed, and you can see by individual what he or she has posted. Together, the editors are a viral content creative lab that is always trying new ideas, giving feedback about the BuzzFeed technology, and testing new features before they launch to make sure they are awesome.

Once content is launched, it can earn badges (btw BuzzFeed had badges 3 years ago, well in advance of badges being the coolest thing since canned beer). If enough users click on the LOL, WTF, Trashy, etc. buttons, and the content is starting to get viral traffic, the piece of content will earn the requisite badge and be placed into that badge’s specific feed; which has its own page and rss feed. Here are some of the badge feeds if you want the best of a specific kind of content: LOL, Cute, OMG.

We’re going to offer more technology to publisher partners to use on their own sites. We’ve already rolled out v0.5 of a monitoring dashboard, and in the coming months we’ll hit a v1.0. We want every publisher to have access to the awesome technology that BuzzFeed’s team uses everyday to grow the site.



So what goes viral? You might get a few ideas here.

You will have luck with gossip, celebrity, humour, and web culture tinged with irreverence, intellectual honesty, sarcasm and irony. But we should leave a more comprehensive explanation for another day and another blog post. Until then we leave you with a recent example of one of our favourites that combines strong commentary about a current event and uses ironic humour to drive virality.

