Here's how brands, publishers, and advertisers can cash in on messaging apps

As the market for messaging apps has matured, developers have expanded their capabilities. Users around the world are logging in, not only to chat with friends, but also to connect with brands, browse merchandise, and watch content. What were once simple services for exchanging messages, pictures, videos, and GIFs have evolved into expansive ecosystems with their own developers, apps, and APIs.

At Business Insider’s IGNITION event, Senior Analyst Will McKitterick delivered a presentation on how brands, publishers, and advertisers can leverage messaging apps to reach their fast-growing user base. The presentation also considers the challenges chat apps face as they expand into western markets and explains why they are rapidly becoming the communications platform of millennials.

Here are some key takeaways from the presentation:

Messaging apps are now bigger than social networks.

But most ad spend is still focused on Google and Facebook.

6 billion emojis or stickers are sent via messaging apps each day.

Millennials are a mobile-first generation, and 49% of them prefer messaging as their primary means of communication.

