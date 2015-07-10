Here's how brands and retailers are successfully targeting millenial women

There are now more millennials than any other age group in the US and as their discretionary spending rises, retailers and brands are focusing even more efforts targeting these consumers. Now, proximity marketing systems such as beacons have emerged as an effective strategy — particularly among women, according to new data released by marketing firm inMarket.

20% of millennial women have used at least one beacon-enabled app within the last month.

Millennial-aged mothers are even more likely to use beacon-enabled apps. 38% of millennial-aged mums have used a beacon-enabled app within the last month.

This story was originally sent to thousands of professionals in the internet of things industry in this morning’s IoT INSIDER newsletter. You can join them — sign up for a RISK FREE trial now »

inMarket did not release data about whether millennial-aged men are actively using beacon-enabled shopping apps, nor did the marketing firm specify to what degree people were engaging with beacon-enabled apps. Based on our own research, we know that many developers enable beacons within their apps in order to distribute coupons and offers to their users. As the number of consumers who can potentially be targeted by beacons increases, we expect retailers to use this technology to push coupons and offers in greater volume to shoppers’ smartphones.

We estimate that beacon-triggered messages could directly influence up to $US4.1 billion of total US store sales this year (or .1% of sales volume at the top-100 retailers). That figure will grow 10X in 2016.

Here are other stories you need to know from today’s IoT INSIDER:

CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO EXCLUSIVITY MAY HINDER SALES

$US1 TRILLION CYBER SECURITY ATTACK

SWISS POSTAL SERVICE TESTS DRONES

Find this article interesting? You can get it delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Get the jump on your competitors. Try it RISK FREE now »



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.