How BP Is Screwing Over Out-Of-Work Fishermen TWICE

BP has claimed a rare bit of good PR for filling hotels and employing thousands of fishermen in the massive oil spill clean-up.

Except it turns out BP has given a majority of contracts in its Vessels Of Opportunity program to pleasure-craft owners, according to Rick Outzen at Daily Beast. Thus out-of-work fishermen are getting screwed again.

Daily Beast:

“We have these weekend warriors taking away jobs from those who fish for a living,” says Biloxi boat captain Tom Becker, an officer of the National Association of the Charterboat Operators, who estimates that as much as 90 per cent of the BP contracts in his Mississippi harbor had gone to pleasure boats. “Every day I see the boat trailers fill the parking lot as the pleasure boats get their assignments for day while the commercial fleet sits idle. This is like stealing. These jokers are taking money away from those who are trying to feed their families.”

One wife of a charter boat captain, with two boats carrying a mortgage of $500,000, describes how BP hired a boat owned by a chiropractor, with purple and yellow flames on its hull. “They have activated freaking ski boats,” she cries, “while my husband, who has been in the charter business for two decades, sits idle.”

For BP’s liability and bottom line, this scandal probably won’t matter. BP just cares about stopping the leak stopped and containing the spill.

