Here's how big the Apple announcement was on social media

Just in case you missed it, Apple had a few things to say about its products and software overnight.

From the new iOS 9 to the gigantic iPad Pro, the computer company had people talking across the globe.

Here are some of the stats Amobee has gathered from Twitter, pulled at at the time of the launch which was between 3.00am and 5.20am Sydney time.

There were 1,648,746 Tweets around Apple during their event

711,594 Tweets mentioning Apple

293,013 Tweets around the hashtag #AppleEvent

173,187 Tweets around the iPhone

170,307 Tweets around the iPad

57,852 Tweets around the just announced iPad Pro

Twitter sentiment around those Tweets was:

19% Positive

71% Neutral

10% Negative

82,226 Tweets were around the iPad Pro or the hashtag #iPadPro

Twitter sentiment around the new, larger tablet was 23% Positive, 68% Neutral, and 9% Negative

3,652 iPad Pro Tweets mentioned Microsoft, as the company showed off Microsoft Office on the device

2,578 iPad Pro Tweets that mentioned Stylus

2,138 iPad Pro Tweets around Apple Pencil, the name of the new Stylus for the device

39,483 Tweets were around Apple TV or the hashtag #AppleTV

Twitter sentiment being 17% Positive, 74% Neutral, and 9% Negative

Among the 173,187 Tweets mentioning the iPhone, 3D Touch, 4K video, and the Rose Gold iPhone option were the features brought up the most often

7,207 iPhone Tweets that mentioned 3D Touch

3,353 Tweets around 4K

3,212 iPhone Tweets that mentioned Rose Gold iPhone

YoY comparison

On September 9, 2014, there were 919K Apple related Tweets during the three hours around last year’s product announcements

This year on September 9, 2015 during the corresponding three hour period, there have been 1,978K Tweets around Apple; meaning real-time interest around the announcement has increased more than 2X YOY

