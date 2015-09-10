Here's how big the Apple announcement was on social media

Just in case you missed it, Apple had a few things to say about its products and software overnight.
From the new iOS 9 to the gigantic iPad Pro, the computer company had people talking across the globe.
Here are some of the stats Amobee has gathered from Twitter, pulled at at the time of the launch which was between 3.00am and 5.20am Sydney time.
There were 1,648,746 Tweets around Apple during their event
711,594 Tweets mentioning Apple
293,013 Tweets around the hashtag #AppleEvent
173,187 Tweets around the iPhone
170,307 Tweets around the iPad
57,852 Tweets around the just announced iPad Pro
Twitter sentiment around those Tweets was:
19% Positive
71% Neutral
10% Negative
82,226 Tweets were around the iPad Pro or the hashtag #iPadPro
Twitter sentiment around the new, larger tablet was 23% Positive, 68% Neutral, and 9% Negative
3,652 iPad Pro Tweets mentioned Microsoft, as the company showed off Microsoft Office on the device
2,578 iPad Pro Tweets that mentioned Stylus
2,138 iPad Pro Tweets around Apple Pencil, the name of the new Stylus for the device
39,483 Tweets were around Apple TV or the hashtag #AppleTV
Twitter sentiment being 17% Positive, 74% Neutral, and 9% Negative
Among the 173,187 Tweets mentioning the iPhone, 3D Touch, 4K video, and the Rose Gold iPhone option were the features brought up the most often
7,207 iPhone Tweets that mentioned 3D Touch
3,353 Tweets around 4K
3,212 iPhone Tweets that mentioned Rose Gold iPhone
YoY comparison
On September 9, 2014, there were 919K Apple related Tweets during the three hours around last year’s product announcements
This year on September 9, 2015 during the corresponding three hour period, there have been 1,978K Tweets around Apple; meaning real-time interest around the announcement has increased more than 2X YOY
