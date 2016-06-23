Here's how big Dropbox in Australia actually is

Charlie Wood, country manager, ANZ at Dropbox

Half of Australians on the internet now use Dropbox. That’s up from 1 in 3 last year.

For those late to the game, Dropbox is a file hosting service where you can store your photos, docs, videos, and files. Anything you add to Dropbox will automatically show up on all your computers, phones and even the Dropbox website — so you can access your stuff from anywhere.

Dropbox launched its Australian HQ in April 2014 in Sydney, and since then has moved into an incredible office in Martin Place, and grown its local presence extensively, to more than 200 partners and resellers.

The product offering has also developed, moving towards enterprise solutions used by startups such as Campaign Monitor, Shoes of Prey and Stylerunner, to large corporations such as Mirvac, Bauer Media and Servcorp.

Dropbox has also formed strategic partnerships with AARnet, Vodafone and Diverse City Careers, built API integrations with Xero, Adobe and Microsoft, and even worked with co-working spaces such as Fishburners, to show how startups can integrate its product into their small business to work smarter, and more collaboratively.

They have invested in building what they say is “the best platform for businesses and teams to get work done”. These investments are attributed to the growth in the Australian market, and has lead to 50% of internet users in Australia now using Dropbox and 11,000 business teams in Australia using Dropbox Business.

Today the file hosting service has also announced a range of new productivity tools to simplifying workflow, unify the workspace and to keep data safe.

Some of the new capabilities mean that you can now scan documents into your Dropbox account using your mobile app.

The app then allows users to search within these scans, make notes next to them and share them with others.

From the security perspective, the new rollout will let users review earlier versions of a file and recover them if needed. This is also an added security measure should your computer become the target of a cryptovirus.

Since Dropbox was founded in San Francisco in 2007 by Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi, it has acquired more than 500 million users globally and today has more than 1.2 billion files saved to its service every 24 hours.

