Here's How Big An Impact Quizzes Had On Buzzfeed's Facebook Virality

Earlier this year, Buzzfeed editors created a lot of quizzes that went viral on Facebook. The quizzes greatly increased Buzzfeed’s overall shares, likes, comments and interactions on the social network.

In January, for example, all ten of Buzzfeed’s most shared stories on Facebook were quizzes. In May, none of them were.

“Quizzes like ‘What State Do You Actually Belong In?’ and ‘What Career Should You Actually Have?’ broke new sharing records in early 2014,” News Whip social media editor Liam Corcoran told Business Insider. News Whip is a social media data company. “In May, the quizzes dropped off from the most-shared-stories list.”

Buzzfeed’s quiz virality peaked in March, when the website generated 13 million article shares on Facebook. Now that Facebook-quiz interaction activity has normalized, Buzzfeed is getting about 5.7 million article shares on Facebook.

Here’s a chart from Statista, comparing Buzzfeed’s article shares on Facebook in March, when quizzes were hot, to May, when they died down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.