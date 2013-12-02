Here's How Australians Get In On The US Cyber Monday Sales Frenzy

Getty Images / File

Cyber Monday is starting in the US shortly (4 pm AEDT).

It has the hype of Boxing Day Sales in Australia but it’s online and in America they stretch this into one week.

As people start crawling back to the office after Thanksgiving, they make good use of fast office internet to buy more.

And the Christmas guilt kicks in: why not get those presents bought now online?

Retailers from all corners of the globe have sought a piece of the action appealing to customers with one-off specials.

Last year 5.7 per cent of sales over Cyber Monday were international.

Here in Australia, ShopStyle.com.au, an online aggregator of the best fashion sites within one online mall, oversees 1.25 million products from 330 retailers.

“For the next 24 hours half of these will be on sale or promotion led,” says Laura Yeomans, shopstyle.com.au country manager.

Here’s a few examples:

Macy’s take an extra 15% off and $15 flat rate shipping with the code CYBER.

J.Crew 30% off your purchase with code ‘TIMETOGIFT’ plus free shipping to Australia.

Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Sale – Up to 40% OFF Select Styles. Plus, free Shipping to Australia.

East Dane– spend more & save more- enter code BIGEVENT13 plus free shipping on orders over $100. Spend $250 and save 15%. Spend $500 and save 20%. Spend $1000 and save 25%

LN-CC Get 20% off and free delivery on orders over £250 with code SSAULNCC (excl sale items)

