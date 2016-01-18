Here's how Australians can see five planets all in a line with the naked eye this week

Picture: Getty Images

For the first time in more than 10 years, five planets will be visible to the naked eye in skies above Australia.

Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Mars, and Jupiter will appear in a rare alignment starting Wednesday, before gradually heading apart again in the month that follows.

Dr Alan Duffy, from Swinburne University in Melbourne, told Australian Geographic the best time to see the five “visible” planets was from 5.30am to 5.45am.

The short time frame accounts for Mercury, which only just scrapes in above the horizon. Therefore it’s essential to find a clear horizon – and a sky free as possible from any light pollution – to catch all five planets at once.

If you miss out, you’ll get another chance in August, but following that, you’ll have to wait until 2018.

The easiest way to mark all five out, according to Australian Geographic, is to “hold your arm up in a straight line from the horizon to the moon and the planets should fall along that line”.

Image: Alan Duffy/SkySafari

