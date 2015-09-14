Here's how Australia is reacting to the #Libspill on Twitter

Sarah Kimmorley

Australia is well practiced in following the dramas of federal political leadership upheavals on social media. They are becoming regular occurrences in the political calendar.

And here we are again, after Malcolm Turnbull announced today he would challenge Tony Abbott for the leadership of the Liberal party and the prime ministership.

Turnbull, who also resigned as communications minister, says the nation needs a different type of leadership.

“We need a style of leadership that explains those challenges and opportunities. Explains the challenges and how to seize the opportunities. A style of leadership that respects the people’s intelligence.”

Read more about his decision to oppose Abbott here.

There are reports that the cabinet meeting for this evening has been cancelled, and that a vote on the leadership could go ahead as soon as tomorrow.

Abbott is expected to talk to the press this evening.

From #putoutyouronions to libspill.com being redirected to Turnbull’s political website, here’s how the Australian people feel about the news.

