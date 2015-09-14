Here's how Australia is reacting to the #Libspill on Twitter

Australia is well practiced in following the dramas of federal political leadership upheavals on social media. They are becoming regular occurrences in the political calendar.

And here we are again, after Malcolm Turnbull announced today he would challenge Tony Abbott for the leadership of the Liberal party and the prime ministership.

Turnbull, who also resigned as communications minister, says the nation needs a different type of leadership.

“We need a style of leadership that explains those challenges and opportunities. Explains the challenges and how to seize the opportunities. A style of leadership that respects the people’s intelligence.”

Read more about his decision to oppose Abbott here.

There are reports that the cabinet meeting for this evening has been cancelled, and that a vote on the leadership could go ahead as soon as tomorrow.

Abbott is expected to talk to the press this evening.

From #putoutyouronions to libspill.com being redirected to Turnbull’s political website, here’s how the Australian people feel about the news.

I honestly believe this is the only way to settle the liberal leadership spill #walkoff @TurnbullMalcolm pic.twitter.com/T8C3KZnf1v — Patrick Dangerfield (@dangerfield32) September 14, 2015

You have my respect @TurnbullMalcolm Even if the spill isn't successful I respect you for standing up for values you believe in. Bravo — Ben Sanguine (@toguskyre) September 14, 2015

Hey @JuliaGillard!! Any advice for @TurnbullMalcolm on #libspill? Avoiding a hung parliament would be helpful. — Alex Liddington-Cox (@MrAlexLC) September 14, 2015

If you type http://t.co/2X7e2xA8Ve into your browser it goes to Turnbull's website pic.twitter.com/dVqsBUuayD — דרידלישס (@derridalicious) September 14, 2015

Still not sure I'd vote Liberal, but I'll be less embarrassed about being Australian with @TurnbullMalcolm as PM #libspill — John Elliott (@The_JohnElliott) September 14, 2015

Be courageous @TurnbullMalcolm – create policies for a modern Australia. Pick a team for the future, not one from the past. #libspill — Bernard Kelly (@BernardatBKP) September 14, 2015

Rupert couldn't save him, going to war couldn't save him, not even stopping the boats could save him. #epicfail #worstPMever — MsT (@traceyr) September 14, 2015

Massive fan of @TurnbullMalcolm. He'll take Oz's ethical and environmental responsibilities seriously & act swiftly to legalize gay marriage — Jimmy The Exploder (@the_exploder) September 14, 2015

So, who's voting for Malcolm Turnbull? Let's have a show of hands. pic.twitter.com/SM80HMNOvs — Luke Walladge (@lukewalladge) September 14, 2015

Dear @TurnbullMalcolm, I am not a Liberal voter but *thank you* for challenging Tony Abbott. I really hope you win. Please be progressive. — Omega (@Draconigenae) September 14, 2015

So disappointed @TurnbullMalcolm didn't challenge on Twitter. So outdated. — Paul Barry (@TheRealPBarry) September 14, 2015

This is what happens when you give Malcolm Turnbull a night off Q&A. #libspill #qanda — Joe Hildebrand (@Joe_Hildebrand) September 14, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.