Audi's New Electric Concept Car Could Make Plug-In Charging Obsolete

Normally when Audi introduces a 408 horsepower hybrid concept car, its sleek styling and powerful engine would serve as the main draw for the driving public.

However, the bulk of the buzz around the TT Offroad Concept have centered on the car’s wireless charging technology, which would render plug-in charging obsolete.

Audi’s Wireless Charging technology consists of a plate located on the ground equipped with a coil and an inverter. The plate, which is attached to a power source, emits an alternating magnetic field. Battery charging occurs when the TT concept or any Audi Wireless Technology equipped vehicle picks up the 3.3kW alternating current while parked over the plate.

According to Audi, the alternating field is only emitted when a car is parked over the plate and is not harmful for people or animals. The total battery charging time for the wireless system is similar to existing plug-in technology and will shut off automatically when the car’s onboard battery is full. Audi’s A3 e-tron, which has a similar plug-in system, can charge in around two hours using a 240-volt charger, according to Popular Mechanics.

While news and rumours of wireless charging in production cars have been around for the last couple of years, Audi’s inclusion of this technology in the TT Offroad concept serves as a strong statement that the automaker intends to move it into production.

Here’s a video showing Audi’s Wireless Charging technology in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

