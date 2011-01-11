Here's How AT&T Is Bracing For The Verizon iPhone

Photo: AP, Photoshop by Business Insider

AT&T is bracing for the impending arrival of the Verizon iPhone, and the WSJ has a rundown of their efforts to hold on to their marketshare.So what are they doing? Well, mostly what they should have been doing anyway, like:



Marketing. It’s attacking Verizon over the iPhone, calling it slower, which everyone in New York and San Francisco seems to disagree with.

Locking up as many people as possible. They’re trying to make sure as many of their customers are on contract so they can’t easily switch to Verizon. They rolled out some upgrades to the iPhone, extending people’s contracts in the process. It’s also probably part of the reason why they dropped the price of the iPhone 3GS to $50.

Improving their network! AT&T is working very hard to improve its network in places where it’s weak so its customers won’t be so frustrated. To be fair they’ve been working hard on this for a long while by all accounts, and our reception in New York City this month was much better than when we visited last year. But still. It’s pretty striking to see them crack the whip on this in response to Verizon instead of doing it to, well, please their customers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.