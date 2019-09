This lovely chart, courtesy of EconomPic, showcases how different types of assets have done since the beginning of the financial crisis, or in this case, June of 2007. Credit and equities are showing upward trends since March of 2009, but take a close look at REITs.



The winner: treasuries.

