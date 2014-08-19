Here's How Apple's Products Have Evolved Over The Years

Apple is known for its incredible product design, led by Jony Ive.
But Apple’s hardware has come a long way to the sleek minimalism it’s known for today.
Apple products used to be bulky, boxy devices that took up your entire desk.
Some devices turned out to be duds.
Now they make smartphones and tablets recognisable worldwide.
In 2003 Apple released its first aluminium-body laptop, the PowerBook G4. Apple also released a titanium version.
