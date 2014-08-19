Here's How Apple's Products Have Evolved Over The Years

Apple is known for its incredible product design, led by Jony Ive.

But Apple’s hardware has come a long way to the sleek minimalism it’s known for today.

Apple products used to be bulky, boxy devices that took up your entire desk.

Some devices turned out to be duds.

Now they make smartphones and tablets recognisable worldwide.

Apple's first device was a computer, released in 1976. It all began with this. The next year Apple came out with the iBook, which looked like a clamshell. In 2003 Apple released its first aluminium-body laptop, the PowerBook G4. Apple also released a titanium version. The first MacBook Pro came out in 2006. Now the MacBook Pro is Apple's flagship laptop. By 2007 the iPod was on its sixth generation and was simply known as the 'iPod Classic.' By 2009 the iMac had matured into having an aluminium unibody design. 2010 also saw the introduction of the second generation of Apple's set-top box, Apple TV. In 2013 Apple unveiled the third-generation MacBook Pro, also known as the Retina MacBook Pro. Apple also released the iPad Air, the current version of the iPad. Apple released a couple of product updates in 2013, including the iPhone 5C. The iMac got a face-lift, too.

