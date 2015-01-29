Here's How Apple's New Retail Boss Is Revamping Stores

Apple hired Angela Ahrendts away from Burberry in 2013 to take its retail stores in a new direction.

Now we’re getting a better idea of Ahrendts’ vision for Apple stores, thanks to a report by 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

Ahrendts has been focusing her energy on China, where Apple is opening five new stores before the Chinese New Year on February 19.

Apple opened a gorgeous new store in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, last weekend.

Ahrendts’ plans go beyond expanding Apple’s retail footprint in China.

She’s also reportedly working on a system that would give customers text message alerts before Genius Bar appointments. That could mean less time standing around while the appointment ahead you wraps up.

Another area where Apple store visitors might see change soon is the company’s educational programs, called Workshops. Workshops help customers learn the ins and outs of their devices and software.

Ahrendts is said to want Workshops to revolve around monthly themes, perhaps in addition to focusing on the basics.

Not all of Apple’s retail store changes will be groundbreaking. Apple is reportedly replacing employees’ blue t-shirts with blue collared shirts. We’ll see if that brings in wealthier customers.

