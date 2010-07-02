Here's How Apple's "iTunes In The Cloud" Might Work

Apple is working on a major upgrade to its iTunes software/store that would bring it into the 2010 state of technology, including streaming services that take better advantage of mobile devices and networks.



We expect to hear about it at Apple’s annual music-gadget showcase, historically held in early September.

So, what’s it going to do? How’s it going to work?

Mobile blogger Jonathan Geller, a.k.a. “Boy Genius,” reports the latest today, citing a “reliable” Apple source:

You’ll be able to stream music and movies “from Apple’s servers to your computers, devices, etc.”

You’ll be able to stream music and moves “from your home computers to your other computers, remote devices, etc.”

And you’ll be able to sync iTunes wirelessly with devices, instead of always having to plug them into a computer via USB. (Phew! Being shackled to iTunes is one of the few things we hate about the new iPhone 4.)

These improvements can’t come soon enough as Google finally starts to figure out cloud-based entertainment services.

Apple acquired music streaming company Lala last year and its team is reportedly the cornerstone of the new iTunes.

