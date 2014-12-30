Here's How Apple Meticulously Saved A Historic Barn On Its New Campus

Apple is in the middle of building a new headquarters where HP’s office park once was.

Amid that new campus will be a 100-year-old barn, the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Every aspect of Glendenning Barn, an area historical landmark, has been carefully preserved during construction.

Apple reportedly dismantled the barn and cataloged its contents so it could be rebuilt exactly as it was. Every plank and nail is accounted for.

The company has also collected additional redwood in case any part of the barn needs to be replaced.

Glendenning Barn is named for Robert Glendenning who settled in what’s now Silicon Valley around 1850.

When it is reconstructed, the barn will be located near Apple’s fitness center for employees.

Apple plans to use it to store landscaping equipment for the trees on site.

Although the company needs storage space, that’s not the only reason it may have decided to preserve the barn.

Apple may have also saved the barn to ease tensions with Cupertino officials over the new campus, Bloomberg News reported.

Local residents told Apple they wanted the barn preserved for its historical significance in a community meeting three years ago.

