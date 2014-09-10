Here's How Apple Makes Using A Giant Phone Easy With One Hand

Apple has two new iPhones — the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus.

Those phones have much bigger screens than the current iPhone’s 4-inch screen. The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch screen. The iPhone 6 Plus has a 5.5-inch screen.

The good thing about a big screen is that you get to see more stuff — more tweets, more emails, more of the web all on your phone’s screen.

The bad thing is that it’s harder to use with just one hand.

Apple thinks it has a solution to the second problem. If you double tap the home button, the screen shrinks down and is easier to use with just one hand.

Technology writer Danny Sullivan filmed this Vine to show how it works:





