Here's What Apple Is Going To Do With A Big Part Of Its $81.5 Billion In Cash

Apple will nearly double its capital expenses next year, according to the company’s 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



It will spend $900 million opening 40 new retail stores — three quarters of which will open internationally — next year. Apple will also spend $7.1 billion on its other capital expenses, such as manufacturing equipment and corporate facilities.

That’s up from $4.6 billion it paid out in capital expenses in 2011. Apple spent $614 million on retail stores and the other $4 billion on other capital expenditures — including purchasing land for its new office in Cupertino, Calif.

We don’t know what it’s spending money on. It could mean Apple intends to begin building its second campus, which is scheduled to be complete by 2015, as early as next year. It could also mean Apple is investing in factories to build new products or expanding its data centres.

Apple has more than $81.5 billion in cash and generated $108 billion in revenue in 2011. Apple made $25.9 billion off that revenue last year.

