Here's How Apple Could Keep You Out Of The Doctor's Office

Apple announced its health monitoring app, HealthKit, last June.

Now we’re getting a better idea about how Apple could be making its devices into a hub for your medical needs.

The iPhone and Apple Watch may upend how we take care of ourselves through do-it-yourself (DIY) diagnoses, according to a new report by UBS analyst Steven Milunovich.

UBS talked to Dr. Eric Topol, a cardiologist who has written about the intersection of technology and medicine.

Topol told UBS that apps are being developed for “DIY diagnosis of ear, eye, throat, lung, and heart issues.”

Video consultations will slowly replace visiting the doctor’s office, said UBS. Apps like HealthTap are already offering video consultations with doctors to those willing to pay a subscription fee.

Phone attachments will allow people to test their blood, liver, kidney, urine, breath, and sweat, UBS predicted.

These are just UBS’ predictions for what Apple will do with HealthKit. The Apple Watch is expected to link you to your health care provider, which could lower your health insurance costs.

We’ll have to wait and see if Apple will becomes the gateway to your doctor, too.

