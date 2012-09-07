Here's How Angela Merkel Is Being Greeted In Spain

A warm welcome for Angela Merkel in Madrid, according to a photo posted to Twitter by BBC Newsnight’s Paul Mason:



Photo: @PaulMasonNews

Mason says that the protests are good-natured, though the Nazi-reference in the picture seems a bit hard to us. We imagine Merkel’s visit is causing extra sting due to the fact that a large number of unemployed Spanish have headed to Germany for work.

In a press conference in Spain today, Merkel said that she had “full confidence” in the Spanish government, the New York Times reports. She added, “I am not here to say what reforms need to be made in Spain.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.