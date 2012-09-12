Here's How Andy Murray Celebrated His US Open Win

After a little bit of panic, Andy Murray settled down and celebrated his US Open win eating a delectable meal at Hakkasan in NYC.



Murray, his girlfriend Kim Sears and the rest of his entourage indulged on a dim sum platter, lobsters, duck, chocolate desserts, and of course, champagne.

Here’s Murray and Sears posing for the camera:

Photo: Sara Jaye Weiss

