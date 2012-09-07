How Americans Spend All Of Their Time [CHARTS]

Photo: Coolstock via Flickr
You get 24 hours a day.How you spend them, to a degree, is up to you.
When you look at different groups across the nation, however, patterns emerge in how people spend time.
The Bureau of labour Statistics’ Time Use Survey, released earlier this summer, tracks these trends.
Some state the obvious, e.g. women do more household activities than men.
Some state the odd, e.g. people volunteer more during certain weekdays than during the weekend.
And some state the sad, e.g. old people are oftentimes alone, while no one gets enough exercise.
Men do the bulk of indoor and outdoor maintenance when volunteering. They also do more teaching/counseling/mentoring. Maybe coaching is at play here.
People with a higher education are more likely to volunteer, but they volunteer for a shorter amount of time.
Around 80% of employed people are in bed by 11pm. The peak time for leisure and sports takes place around 8pm-10pm.
