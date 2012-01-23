Building America's 4G Network Could Create Hundreds Of Thousands Of Jobs In The Next Year

Don’t feel like upgrading from 3G to 4G wireless technology? You could be playing a role in the country’s high unemployment rate.



Washington think tank NDN recently released a study that compared advances in wireless technologies with changes in statewide employment. Between April 2007 and June 2011 — during the worst of the recession — the country lost 5.3 million jobs in the private sector, yet America’s fixation with technology and the switch from 2G to 3G led to the creation of 1.6 million jobs (via CNN Money).

The nation’s mobile e-commerce sales experienced substantial growth, increasing from $1.4 billion in 2009 to between $6 billion and $9 billion in 2011.

This growth has been the country’s solution to getting out of the recession since many startups — especially cloud-based companies — rely on broadband networks to deliver their services. NDN’s researchers concluded that the “development and adoption of new cellular technologies have promoted economic growth and employment” and that the “rapid transition from 3G to 4G mobile broadband networks should continue to stimulate new job creation in a short time frame.”

By September 2012, the nationwide 4G transition is expected to directly create nearly 250,000 domestic jobs. Upgrading the public’s smartphones and tablets will employ more workers and affect the online retail, health care, energy and business service industries the most.

Mobile commerce sales in billions

Photo: NDN

