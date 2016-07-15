Here's how Amazon's competitors reacted to Prime Day

Prime Day is over now.

It was Amazon’s “biggest day ever” in terms of customer orders, but customers weren’t the only ones interested in seeing what the retailer was offering.

Retailers like Walmart and Nordstrom set out to capture their own piece of the online retail marketplace.

“In face of Amazon’s 2nd annual Prime Day, we observed that the majority of retailers did not hit the panic button,” Paul Trussell, analyst at Deutsche Bank said in a note to clients.

A lot of the major outlets decided to counter Amazon with their own deals, as detailed by Trussell.

Walmart offered free shipping during the week starting July 11th, and updated its prices hourly to compare with Amazon’s.

Nordstrom decided to bump back its Anniversary Sale by a week, perhaps to avoid missing the spotlight as consumers focused on Prime Day.

In a more direct move, JC Penney offered 30% off for those that held a JC Penney credit card, and 25% off to other forms of payment.

Macy’s introduced a “Black Friday in July” event to compete directly with Prime Day, while Target has not yet decided to renew their “Black Friday in July” event this year.

Many of the sites experienced a bump from the Amazon event, even if they didn’t have their own promotions.

So if you missed Prime day, don’t fret. There are plenty of other options from Amazon competitors.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

