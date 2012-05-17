Here's How All The Big Investment Ideas From Ira Sohn Did Last Year

The Ira Sohn Investment Conference, a charity conference where hedge funders offer up new investment ideas to raise money for cancer research, will be taking place today at noon.



An all-star cast of hedge funders will be presenting today, but it’s up to the investor whether they want to actually go into those positions. To make that decision, it might be helpful to see how ideas in the past have done.

Lawrence Delevingne at AR has compiled this nifty chart that highlights how all the investment ideas from last year did.

Here’s a rundown of how some of our favourite hedge funders’ ideas did—

Photo: Lawrence Delevingne, AR

See the whole chart/rundown at AR >

