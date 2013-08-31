Meth Addiction Caused A Former HP Coder To Become Homeless - Here's How She Overcame It

This story is a part of Business Insider’s “

Homeless In Silicon Valley” series reported by Robert Johnson and edited by Chris C. Anderson. Jill Klausen and graphic designer Mike Nudelman contributed to this series.



It’s impossible to ignore the role drug abuse plays in contributing to

Silicon Valley’s more than 7,000 homeless residents. Sue worked at Hewlett Packard before a methamphetamine addiction tore her life apart and left her on the streets.

She was only three classes shy of her undergraduate degree when she lost everything. It was only after being arrested and spending time in jail that she put her life back together and found the help she needed.

Today, Sue shares a home donated to Silicon Valley shelter network InnVision with three other women, and is polishing her coding skills in the hope of landing a new job.

She opened her home to Business Insider in mid-July and told us, “This is the happiest I’ve ever been.”

