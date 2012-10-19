How 2 College Juniors Just Sold Their First Script To A Huge Production Company

Nick Scion and Annie Harnick, both college juniors, just sold their first script to Sidney Kimmel Entertainment.

Photo: Facebook/NickScion, Twitter/AnnieHarnick

Nick Cion and Annie Harnick, college juniors at Princeton and Harvard, respectively, have been friends since the seventh grade—and now their relationship is about to turn professional.The two 20-year-olds have penned an untitled romantic comedy script aimed at a young audience that just sold to Sidney Kimmel Entertainment.



But ICM Partners, who repped the duo in the deal, had no idea the ages of the two young scribes when they initially expressed interest in the script—nor did they know about one of the writer’s ties to their company.

“Esther Newberg, the powerhouse ICM publishing agent, asked her West Coast counterparts to read a script by the duo, called ‘The Valedictorian.’ She didn’t tell them who the writers were,” reports Deadline. “And the agents swear that it wasn’t until after they sparked to the script and moved to sign the writers that Newberg admitted that Cion is her great nephew.”

After the agents sent out the script, written together between college semesters, to 22 producers, they received 21 positive responses.

Harnick and Scion met with each of the producers, but ultimately decided to go with Sidney Kimmel Entertainment.

But it wasn’t “The Valedictorian” the production company was interested in; instead, it was another romantic comedy idea the pair mentioned while in the meeting.

It is only the second pitch the company has bought in its history, according to Deadline. The price of the sale has not been disclosed.

SKE is responsible for “Adventureland,” “Lars and the Real Girl” and “Kite Runner.” They are also producing the upcoming “The Place Beyond the Pines” starring Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper and Eva Mendes.

The news of the 20-year-old’s sale comes after a Hollywood assistant sold her industry parody tumblr to CBS earlier this month and 26-year-old “Girls” creator Lena Dunham just scored a $3.5 million book deal with Random House.

