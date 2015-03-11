Here's Hillary Clinton's official response to the questions about her emails

Jim Watson/Reuters U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers remarks during a news conference at the U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok, September 9, 2012.

Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton’s press team has released a point-by-point response to the questions about her use of a private email address. The lengthy statement was sent out on Tuesday afternoon shortly after her press conference about the controversy concluded.

The document attempts to provide detailed answers to many of the outstanding questions about Clinton’s email controversy, in which she exclusively used a personal email while serving as secretary of state. Though reports accused her of violating federal rules and placing state secrets at risk, the Clinton camp has repeatedly insisted there was no wrongdoing.

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill told reporters the question-and-answer sheet can be considered a “Statement from the Office of Hillary Rodham Clinton.”

View the full document below:

Q&A by ColinCampbell



