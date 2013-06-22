These Lucky Marines Are Going On A Helicopter Mission In Hawaii

Amid the pristine beaches and resorts of Hawaii, there is a major Marine Corps base of critical importance to U.S. Pacific operations.



The Marine Corps Base at Kaneohe Bay is home to U.S. Pacific Command, Marine Corps Forces Pacific, and the Pacific division of Special Operations Command, including thousands of active-duty fleet Marines from the 3rd Marine Regiment and Marine Aircraft Group 24.

One of the lucky Marines stationed there is Sgt. Reece Lodder, an award-winning Marine Corps combat correspondent, who recently took to the skies to photograph Marine helicopter operations over Kaneohe Bay.

Lodder was kind enough to share images from his trip.

