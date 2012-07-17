Here's Google's Response To Marissa Mayer Leaving To Be Yahoo's CEO

Photo: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan
Marissa Mayer, Google’s 20th employee, has left the company to go become CEO of Yahoo.Shibani Joshi, tech correspondent at Fox Business, has a full statement from Google:
“Since arriving at Google just over 13 years ago as employee #20, Marissa has been a tireless champion of our users. She contributed to the development of our Search, Geo, and Local products. We will miss her talents at Google.”
