Here's Google's New Print Ad Campaign (Yes, We Said Print)

Google will run a set of print ads in newspapers and magazines — USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, Time and the New Yorker — on the theme of safe browsing and privacy.



That’s two levels of irony for the price of one! The search giant has devoured vast chunks of both the traditional ad business and millions of users’ private information.

The ads were created by ad agency M&C Saatchi Worldwide.

Google has doubled its ad budget in the last year. In 2011, it spent $103 million on TV, print and online display ads, according to Ad Age.

Here’s one of the new ads:

