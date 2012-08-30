Google Taps Curious George In New Ad For The Nexus 7

Google tapped Curious George to help it advertise its Nexus 7 tablet in a new ad from agency Mullen in San Francisco, released today. Google placed a rare ad on its homepage for the Nexus 7 tablet yesterday, also.
The ad shows a girl and her mum reading the Hans Augusto and Margret Rey book on the tablet. The tagline is, “The playground is open.”
